Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target Lowered to €38.00 at Citigroup

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from €44.00 ($46.32) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.50 ($40.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($54.74) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.61.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFNNY opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.