Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $522,000 Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $26.39 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

