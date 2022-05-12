Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 6,500 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $7,615,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,370.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 346,911 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 442,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,747,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 in the last ninety days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

