Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Timken were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3,294.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TKR opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.94. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

