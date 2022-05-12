Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,975 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,904,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 155,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,702,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 413,778 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.38. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $18.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $957,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 586,380 shares of company stock worth $9,204,957. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.