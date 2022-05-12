Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $153.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.69. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.83.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

