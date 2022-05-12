Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,182,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,712,000 after buying an additional 150,825 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,153,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after buying an additional 56,096 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

NYSE:EHC opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $88.58.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

