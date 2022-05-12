Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $482,000 in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.39. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.26.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

LEGN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

