Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NYSE WBS opened at $45.69 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

