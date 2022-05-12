Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,499,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,960,000 after purchasing an additional 434,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

NYSE:AEO opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.