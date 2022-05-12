Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 396,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 665.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 273,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 237,632 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NYSE STOR opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.