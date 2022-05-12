Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $569,000 Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $54,370,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 137.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 257,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 248,352 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 197,735 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $4,917,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

