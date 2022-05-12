Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 778 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $1,283,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in WESCO International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International stock opened at $120.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.18. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.80 and a fifty-two week high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.33.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

