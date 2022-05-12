Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 566 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,328,000 after buying an additional 3,567,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,089,000 after buying an additional 61,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,629,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,391,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

