Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $528,000 Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

SF stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at $81,223,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

