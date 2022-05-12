Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

NYSE:ASB opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,994 shares of company stock worth $488,862 over the last ninety days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.