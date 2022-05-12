Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.