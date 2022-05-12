Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $550,000 Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,703,000 after acquiring an additional 625,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,604,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 564,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,729,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,298 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

