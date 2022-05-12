Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $550,000 Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 22,061 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

OZK opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

