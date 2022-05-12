First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,318,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,579,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,824 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the period.

Shares of IBUY opened at $43.31 on Thursday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $130.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51.

