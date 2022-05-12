Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,823 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.78%.

TWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.