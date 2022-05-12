nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in nVent Electric by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 274,016 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

