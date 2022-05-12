Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 304 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.