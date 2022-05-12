NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTCT opened at $33.32 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTCT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

