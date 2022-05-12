Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 165 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 196.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEU opened at $330.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.43. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $296.05 and a twelve month high of $378.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

