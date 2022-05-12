The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353,413 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,728 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,589,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,737,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEN stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

