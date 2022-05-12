GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $545.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 32,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

