Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.14.

NYSE GOLF opened at $39.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

