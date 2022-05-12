Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 13784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the third quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the third quarter worth $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 39.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $665.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.22.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

