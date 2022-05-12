Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $32.71 and last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 5278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

EPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.