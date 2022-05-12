Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 36133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

CCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after purchasing an additional 627,927 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,384,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 595,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $862.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

