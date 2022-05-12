NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 5994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $890,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000.

The firm has a market cap of $649.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

