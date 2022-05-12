Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $328,000 Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BHE opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $862.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.97. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

