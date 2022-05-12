Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $361,000 Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,862 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

GrafTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.