Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $380,000 Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 20.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 64.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 40.3% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after buying an additional 296,919 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 194.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 206,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

OPCH opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

