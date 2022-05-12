$11.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) to report $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.05 and the highest is $15.01. Avis Budget Group posted earnings of $5.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $32.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $49.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $19.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $22.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $1,263,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,242,000 after buying an additional 38,077 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $1,369,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $223.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.42. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

