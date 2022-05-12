Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,286 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79,376 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

