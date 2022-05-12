Analysts Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

SFNC opened at $24.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,260.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 47,122.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,018 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 615,775 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.