$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,933 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.63. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $21.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.