Robert Disbrow Purchases 50,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,499,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,029,585.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$91,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$41,395.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$122,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

TSE PNE opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$597.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.94. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$1.88.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$54.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

