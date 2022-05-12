CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CAO Sells $84,150.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lisa Vorakoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $63,500.00.

On Saturday, February 26th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 861 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $44,815.05.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.09 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $361.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth are scheduled to split on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

