Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Up to $9.47

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $11.14. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 194,913 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 311,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 881,163 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

