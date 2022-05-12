Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 134086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

