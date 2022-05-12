AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.43

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $12.85. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 50,495 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.