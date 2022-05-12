Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $23.04. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 2,762 shares.
The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share.
A number of research analysts recently commented on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $826.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
