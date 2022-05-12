Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Buys 15,000 Shares

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,415,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 25,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 25,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $205,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 55,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,950.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 125,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $422,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 15,094 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.06.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Hemisphere Media Group (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

