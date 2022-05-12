Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.00, but opened at $48.76. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 8,767 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $615,875.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,157 shares of company stock valued at $16,524,262. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

