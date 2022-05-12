Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 9522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIRD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

