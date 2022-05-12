Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Shares Gap Up to $47.71

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.71, but opened at $57.25. Duke Realty shares last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 61,874 shares trading hands.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 35.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $1,481,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

