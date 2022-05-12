Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,600 ($32.06) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.12) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($30.95) to GBX 2,320 ($28.60) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,404.00.

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.